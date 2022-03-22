CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Lake City man faced two larceny offenses related to the theft of catalytic converters during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Bobby Lee Deboise was charged with two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Dec. 2 in Mesick. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence to up to life since the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Deboise is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was dispatched on Dec. 2 to a residence on West 16 Road in Mesick to investigate the theft of two catalytic converters. A woman told police she had left her vehicle parked at the residence and when she returned and started it sometime later, police said she noticed the vehicle was extremely loud.
Police said the owner of the residence told the woman he knew who stole the catalytic converter as he had agreed with Deboise to remove a catalytic converter from his vehicle. The vehicle, however, was no longer running, according to police. Once it was removed, the property owner said Deboise was supposed to sell the converter and give him half of the proceeds.
Police said there was no agreement to take any other converters and the property owner never received his money from Deboise. A report was turned into the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and police said an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 25.
On March 19, police said a Kingsley resident called 911 to report a suspicious man at her residence asking for gasoline. A trooper responded to the location and contacted the man as he walked down the road carrying a small gas can. The man was identified as Deboise and police said he was placed under arrest and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The court set his bond at $15,000 cash or surety and he scheduled to be back in court on April 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.