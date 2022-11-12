CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Lake City man faced a drug-related offense and one other felony during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Kaeden Sabastein Galvanek was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Nov. 4 in Cadillac. If convicted of the drug-related offense, Galvanek faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, while the other felony is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Galvanek is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 15.
