CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Lake City man faced a potential 15 years in prison during his arraignment on a misdemeanor motor vehicle offense in 84th District Court.
Wayne Edward Green was charged with the 93-day misdemeanor offense of unlawful use of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on May 15 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhanced the maximum penalty to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Green is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $100 cash or surety bond and scheduled a probable cause conference on June 30.
