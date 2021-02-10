CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Lake City man faced multiple felony offenses including weapons and drug charges during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Ulysses Stewart Lumpkin entered a not guilty plea to the following offenses including one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, a Ruger .357 revolver pistol, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Jan. 4 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence on the primary offense.
If convicted, Lumpkin faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Lumpkin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 2 a.m. on Jan. 4, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post observed a vehicle driven into a snowbank at a business located on M-115 in Cadillac, according to a release by police. The driver, later found to be Lumpkin, was found slumped over in his seat with a revolver sitting on his lap, police said.
Troopers proceeded to knock on the window and told the driver to open the door. Police said Lumpkin was slow to awaken, but eventually, he did and he complied with the order. Troopers seized the gun and ammunition from the vehicle along with syringes and suspected methamphetamine, according to the release.
Lumpin was lodged in the Wexford County Jail before his arraignment last month in district court.
The $100,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
