CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Lake City man faced a single weapons offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.

Brock James Reid was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon for his connection with an incident on Sept. 1 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, Reid faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines.

The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Reid is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 14.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.