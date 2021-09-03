CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Lake City man faced a single weapons offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Brock James Reid was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon for his connection with an incident on Sept. 1 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, Reid faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Reid is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 14.
