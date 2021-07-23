LAKE CITY — It took a jury roughly four hours to convict a 31-year-old Lake City man of four criminal sexual conduct offenses during a three-day trial in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Jake Leon Jacobson was found guilty of four counts of second-degree CSC person under 13 for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of April 29, 2017, and April 29, 2019, in Reeder Township. He also was found not guilty of the three remaining counts of second-degree CSC and five counts of first-degree CSC person under 13, defendant 17 years of age or older.
He faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing, which should occur within the next month. He originally faced a potential life sentence on each of the first-degree CSC offenses.
The jury started deliberating at 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, and returned to the courtroom with its verdict at 6:02 p.m. Originally, Jacobson faced 18 CSC offenses, including seven second-degree and 11 first-degree.
Once the prosecution rested and before the jury deliberated, six counts of the first-degree CSC were dismissed due to a motion of directed verdict by the defense. A motion for a directed verdict is a motion asking the court to issue a directed verdict. This motion is made before a case is submitted to the jury and argues that no reasonable jury could find for the opposing party. Either the plaintiff or the defendant may make this motion.
Jacobson’s counsel Geoff Harrison made the motion. Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten also made a motion to amend the felony information at that time.
On Friday, Harrison said he was thankful for the jury’s service and that they participated in the legal process. He didn’t have any additional comments regarding the verdict or the trial’s outcome.
DenHouten, however, said he was pleased the jury returned a guilty verdict on the four second-degree CSC offenses.
“This office devoted significant resources to the prosecution of this case, and I am pleased with the outcome. The prosecution of allegations such as these will continue to be the highest priority of the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s office,” DenHouten said. “No crime is more difficult to prosecute than allegations involving criminal sexual conduct and the successful conclusion of this case is the result of countless hours of work by law enforcement and this office.”
DenHouten also said he offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.
The trial was the first one held in Missaukee County since the pandemic shut things down last year. Jacobson’s bond was remanded and revoked and is awaiting his sentencing.
