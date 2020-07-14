LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old Lake City man was killed early Sunday morning after he lost control of his vehicle traveling down a dirt road.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said around 1 a.m., Daniel John Marcusse was driving westbound on Kelly Road west of 7 Mile Road. Yancer said the road has an incline and is often referred to by locals as "Alice Hill."
As Marcusse was descending the hill, he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree. From there, the vehicle careened into a farm implement sitting in a nearby field and then rolled several times.
Yancer said Marcusse was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
At this time, there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, although Yancer said they won't be able to know for sure until blood tests come back.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
