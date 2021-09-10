CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Lake City man faced a potential life sentence during his arraignment on drug and driving offenses in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court, but he likely won’t be sentenced to serve one day.
Robert James Sprague stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to charges of possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with incidents on July 14 in Pioneer Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five or more years.
The possession of methamphetamine carries a maximum of 10 years in prison before the habitual offender enhancement. If convicted on the methamphetamine offense, Sprague faces a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sprague is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
This case, however, will be dismissed as part of a plea Sprague accepted in three other Missaukee County cases, court records indicate.
