Lake City man facing meth, firearms charges

CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Lake City man recently was rearraigned in 84th District Court with a felony drug crime after his file was amended.
Aaron David Arnold was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession of felony firearms for his connection with an incident that occurred Aug. 12 in Haring Township.
If convicted, Arnold faces up to 40 years in prison at sentencing and if he is convicted on the weapons charge he will have to serve two consecutive and preceding any other sentence.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued for Arnold.
