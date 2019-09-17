Lake City man facing meth, firearms charges

CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Lake City man faced drug and weapon-related charges after he was arraigned recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Aaron David Arnold was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession of felony firearms, a Cobra .380 pistol, for his connection with an incident that occurred in Haring Township on Aug. 12.
If convicted, Arnold faces up to 40 years in prison at sentencing. If he is convicted on the weapons charge, he will have to serve two years consecutive and preceding any other sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Arnold is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Arnold's $50,000 cash or surety bond issued was continued by the court.
