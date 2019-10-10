CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Lake City man faced multiple motor vehicle-related offenses as well as one methamphetamine-related offense after his arraignment Tuesday in 84th District Court.
Robert Alan Kanouse was charged with one count of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 24 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Kanouse faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Kanouse is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court for the meth-related charge. A probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.