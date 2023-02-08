LAKE CITY — A 45-year-old Lake City man, already serving a jail sentence for a conviction on similar offenses in Wexford County, faced a 15-count felony arraignment in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Shayne Lee Nelson entered a not guilty plea to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple variables, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of inducing minors to commit a felony and six counts of second-degree CSC, multiple variables for his connection with incidents from 2006 to 2010 in Lake City.
If convicted of the first-degree CSC offenses, Nelson faces up to life in prison, while he faces up to 15 years in prison on the six other CSC-related offenses. for the other two felonies, Nelson faces up to 20 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Nelson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In January, Nelson was sentenced in Wexford County to 365 days in jail with four days credit for a no contest plea to using a computer to commit a crime and 180 days in jail with four days credit for a no contest plea to attempted accosting of children for immoral purposes for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022, in Cherry Grove Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
When Nelson was originally arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court last July, he faced charges of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
The day he was sentenced in Wexford County last month, he also was arraigned in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court on the 15 charges.
