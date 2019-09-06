Lake City man facing police ARO charge

CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Lake City man is facing felony charge involving a police officer after he was arraigned in 84th District Court.
Ethan Timothy Helsel was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Aug. 28 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Helsel faces up to three years in prison and/or fines as high as $3,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Helsel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.
