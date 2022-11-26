CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Lake City man faced a drug-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Kurtis Ryan Peterson entered a not guilty plea to one count of delivery of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 1, 2021, in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Peterson faces up to a potential life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Peterson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The bond was changed by the court to $50,000 cash or surety with conditions of a GPS tether, he must not use or possess any illegal controlled substances and random testing with Community Corrections.
