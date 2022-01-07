CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Lake City man faces a potential life sentence for dealing methamphetamine after his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Gary Matthew Nowicki was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on April 28 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the potential penalty up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Nowicki faces a potential life sentence as the delivery offense is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Nowicki is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Nowicki was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Jan. 11.
