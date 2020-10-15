LAKE CITY — A 70-year-old Lake City man was found Tuesday night by the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office after he became lost in the woods.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the wife of the Lake City man. She told police that she had dropped off her husband in the area of Burns and LaChance roads in Caldwell Township earlier that morning, police said. She told police he was checking out his hunting blinds, and she was supposed to pick him up at 3 p.m., according to a release by police.
When she went to pick him, the police said he didn't come out of the woods.
Sheriff's deputies along with Michigan State Police K-9 units started a foot search in the area, police said. Police attempted to ping the man's cell phone but were unsuccessful. Just before dark, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer requested additional assistance from the MSP aviation unit in Lansing, according to police.
The foot search continued, and once the aviation unit helicopter arrived, it began a grid search of the area, police said. At 10:15 p.m., roughly 12 hours after the man went into the woods, the aviation unit located the man approximately 1.5 miles from where his hunting blinds are located, according to police. The man has started a small fire, which police said was spotted from the air in the densely wooded area.
Deputies and the K-9 units were able to make their way to where the man was located and did an initial evaluation of the man. Police said it was determined with assistance the man could walk out of the woods.
The 70-year-old was taken to the Caldwell Township Hall where Missaukee EMS was stanged and he was checked by paramedics, police said. He was then transferred to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hosptial to be checked out more thoroughly.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Michigan State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.