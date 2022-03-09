LAKE CITY — A Lake City dog breeder was ordered by the 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore to forfeit 39 of 40 dogs seized in January.
On March 4, John Delmer Jones was ordered by to court to forfeit the 39 Jack Russell Terriers seized on Jan. 7 to animal control or animal protection shelters unless the 72-year-old could post $40,000 72 hours after the hearing. If able to pay the $40,000 or other security to the Missaukee County Clerk, court documents said the animals would not be forfeited.
As part of Jones’ bond in his criminal case, he is not allowed to have pets or animals under his care. The lone dog not forfeited was Jones’ personal dog and that animal will remain with Traverse City Animal Control until further order of the court. On Tuesday, it was noted that Jones did not pay the $40,000, so the animals were forfeited.
Jones also had his criminal case bound over to circuit court and is scheduled to be arraigned in 28th Circuit Court Friday.
Jones was previously charged in 84th District Court with a felony count of animals abandoning/cruelty of 25 or more animals and misdemeanor counts of unregistered animals shelters/ homes/pounds, pet shop/dog pound/animal shelters rule violations and dog kennel facility violations for his connection with incidents occurring on or between Oct. 12 and Dec. 31 in Pioneer Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the abandoning/cruelty felony, Jones faces up to 1.5 times the penalty of seven years in prison, $10,000 and not less than five years probation and up to 500 hours of community service or any combination of these penalties.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Jones is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Jan. 7, the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted animal control agencies from Clare, Grand Traverse, Roscommon and Wexford counties in seizing around 40 dogs in Jones’ kennel.
This wasn’t the first time police in Missaukee County had to seize animals from Jones. In May 2013, more than 150 dogs were seized from Jones in a joint operation between the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, members of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Roscommon County Animal Control.
In 2007, while living in Barry County, Jones also had a similar type of issue.
