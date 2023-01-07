LAKE CITY — A 47-year-old Lake City man serving a prison sentence on a methamphetamine-related probation violation conviction recently had his appeal denied by the Michigan Supreme Court.
In an order dated Jan. 4, the justices stated the application for leave to appeal by Jason Andrew Cupples of the July 28, 2022, order of the Michigan Court of Appeals was considered and was denied. The order said it was denied because the justices were “not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court.”
On Sept. 9, 2020, Cupples was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
Eventually, Cupples entered into a plea agreement that dismissed the two counts of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine and lowered the habitual offender to a third offense instead of a fourth offense. In September 2021, Cupples was sentenced to 274 days in jail with 274 days credit and two years of probation.
While on probation and waiting to be approved for a bed at a treatment facility, Cupples had two positive drug tests and was found in possession of methamphetamine, resulting in three technical probation violations. He and his legal counsel argued that his sanctions for the third technical violation were limited to a maximum of 45 days in jail.
The court, however, imposed a different sentence of two to 20 years in prison. The appeal was based on the belief that the court’s sentence on the probation violation went beyond the statutory limits based on MCL 771.4b(1)(b)(iii) and MCL 771.4b(3).
During the appeals process, both the appellate and supreme courts disagreed.
