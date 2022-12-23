LAKE CITY — A 39-year-old Lake City man who accepted a plea last month in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court was recently sentenced for his conviction and connection with a criminal sexual conduct case.
Chad Joseph Ingraham was sentenced to at least 1.5 years and up to 22.5 years in prison with 120 days credit for a no contest plea to a charge of second-degree CSC, a person under 13, for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Reeder Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender related to the same August incident. As part of the November plea, a second count of second-degree CSC, person under 13, was dismissed at sentencing.
In addition to prison, Ingraham was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while Ingraham is incarcerated.
