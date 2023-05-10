LAKE CITY — A 58-year-old Lake City man is headed to prison after his recent sentencing in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court on jury convictions of fleeing and eluding police and police officer assault, resist or obstruct offenses.
Kelvin David Moffit was sentenced to at least four years in prison and up to 15 years with 219 days credit after being convicted by a jury on a charge of third-degree fleeing and eluding police. He also was sentenced to at least two years and up to 15 years in prison with 219 days of credit for a conviction of police officer assault, resist or obstruct by the same jury.
He also was sentenced to 90 days with 219 days credit for jury convictions to charges of operating a motor vehicle without security and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Before his sentencing, Moffit motioned the court for self representation rather than continuing to be represented by the Wexford-Missaukee Public Defenders Office. Moffit’s motion was granted.
All the charges stemmed from Moffit’s connection with an incident on Sept. 23 in Missaukee County’s Lake Township and Reeder Township. The court also sentenced him as a fourth-offense habitual offender, which enhances the incarceration of the primary offense to 15 years if it originally is punishable by under five years in prison.
In addition to the prison sentence, Moffit was ordered by the court to pay $1,466 in fines and $1,000 in restitution. These assessments are to be paid as a condition of his parole and collection can begin while Moffit is incarcerated.
Moffit’s one-day trial was on March 21 and was originally scheduled for two days. Once the prosecution and defense rested, the jury deliberated for 45 minutes before returning to the courtroom to render its verdict. On Wednesday, May 3, Moffit filed his appeal on the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.