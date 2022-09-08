LAKE CITY — a 41-year-old Lake City man was sentenced to prison for a recent drug dealing conviction in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Michiel Scott Doughty was sentenced to at least 7.5 years and up to 20 years in prison with 127 days credit for a guilty plea to delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced to 365 days with 127 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon. Both convictions stemmed from his connection with an incident on March 17 in Lake City.
As part of his August plea, charges of felony firearms, operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, unlawful use of license plate, registration or title, receiving and concealing stolen firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, maintaining a drug house and a habitual offender second offense notice were dismissed during his sentencing. Charges of carrying a concealed weapon, operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title and a habitual offender second offense notice in a separate case also were dismissed at sentencing per the August plea.
Doughty also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of his parole. Collection of these fines may begin while he is incarcerated.
