CADILLAC — In May, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post started its investigation regarding a report of inappropriate text messages and a potential relationship between a 44-year-old Lake City man and a 13-year-old.
Recently, the Lake City man accepted a plea regarding the incident.
Shayne Lee Nelson pleaded no contest to using a computer to commit a crime and an added count of attempted accosting a child for immoral purposes for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 1 and March 31 in Cherry Grove Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
When he is sentenced, Nelson faces up to seven years in prison and/or fines as high as $5,000 on the computer-related felony and up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines for the other conviction.
When he was originally arraigned in July, Nelson faced charges of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
Nelson was affiliated with a youth hockey program in the Cadillac area and was during the alleged crimes, according to a Michigan State Police press release. Last summer, Cadillac Area Hockey Association President Chris Piskor said when he found out about the allegations, it was like a punch in the gut. He said once the information came out, the CAHA board immediately assisted the victim’s family with reporting it and are continuing to support the family and all CAHA members during this.
As a result of wanting to be transparent, CAHA also issued a press release via its Facebook page when news broke of the charges.
In the release, it stated a member parent contacted a CAHA board representative in May seeking counsel and guidance concerning electronic communication between their child and Nelson, who also was on the board at the time. The release also said the nature of the communication was immediately identified as inappropriate and the parent was placed in contact with a detective from the MSP.
An investigation was started the same day and the release stated Michigan Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey Safe Sport were notified of the situation. Both Michigan Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey Safe Sport suspended Nelson pending additional investigation and the release also said CAHA has cooperated with the investigation.
The court continued Nelson’s bond and he should be sentenced within the next several weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.