CADILLAC — In May, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post started its investigation regarding a report of inappropriate text messages and a potential relationship between a 44-year-old Lake City man and a 13-year-old.
Recently, the Lake City man was charged with two felonies alleging crimes occurred.
Shayne Lee Nelson faced two felonies, including accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 1 and March 31 in Cherry Grove Township during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court. If convicted of the accosting felony, he faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines and up to seven years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines for the computer-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Nelson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Nelson was affiliated with a youth hockey program in the Cadillac area and was during the alleged crimes, according to a Michigan State Police press release. While he faces charges related to one minor, police are asking any potential victims to call Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Baumann at the Cadillac Post, (231) 779-6040.
Cadillac Area Hockey Association President Chris Piskor said when he found out about the allegations, it was like a punch in the gut. He said once the information came out, the CAHA board immediately assisted the victim’s family with reporting it and are continuing to support the family and all CAHA members during this.
“We are trying to be as transparent as we can because we don’t condone this type of behavior,” Piskor said.
“Any lack of transparency could come out as we don’t take this seriously and we do.”
As a result of wanting to be transparent, CAHA also issued a press release via its Facebook page.
In the release, it stated a member parent contacted a CAHA board representative in May seeking counsel and guidance concerning electronic communication between their child and Nelson, who also was on the board at the time. The release also said the nature of the communication was immediately identified as inappropriate and the parent was placed into contact with a detective from the MSP.
An investigation was started the same day and the release stated Michigan Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey Safe Sport were notified of the situation. Both Michigan Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey Safe Sport suspended Nelson pending additional investigation and the release also said CAHA has cooperated with the investigation from the moment it was reported to where it is currently.
The release also said that CAHA is asking its member parents and any parents that it would be appropriate to have conversations with their children regarding the conduct of any adults they interact with. Children should know that it is safe to report to parents, family or other trusted adults if anyone is making them uncomfortable with words or actions. CAHA said the minor in this matter did exactly that and the bravery they demonstrated by telling their parents is commendable.
The press release also stated any concerns parents may have about inappropriate adult conduct with their child should be reported to a local police agency.
Due to the nature of the investigation and the fact that it has been turned over to the Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, CAHA will not be making any additional statements regarding the accusations or parties involved.
Nelson was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 2.
