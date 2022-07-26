CADILLAC — In May, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post started its investigation regarding a report of inappropriate text messages and a potential relationship between a 44-year-old Lake City man and a 13-year-old.
Recently, the Lake City man was charged with two felonies alleging crimes occurred.
Shayne Lee Nelson faced two felonies, including accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 1 and March 31 in Cherry Grove Township during his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court. If convicted of the accosting felony, he faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines and up to seven years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines for the computer-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Nelson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Nelson was affiliated with a youth hockey program in the Cadillac area and was during the alleged crimes, according to a Michigan State Police press release. While he faces charges related to one minor, police are asking any potential victims to call Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Baumann at the Cadillac Post, (231) 779-6040.
Cadillac Area Hockey Association President Chris Piskor said when he found out about the allegations, it was like a punch in the gut. He said once the information came out, the CAHA board immediately assisted the victim's family with reporting it and are continuing to support the family and all CAHA members during this.
"We are trying to be as transparent as we can because we don't condone this type of behavior," Piskor said. "Any lack of transparency could come out as we don't take this seriously and we do."
The full story will be in Wednesday's edition of the Cadillac News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.