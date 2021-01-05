LAKE CITY — Bedridden and unable to breathe without the assistance of 100% oxygen, Patrick Smith did not believe he had much longer to live and his family were preparing for the inevitable.
"We accepted the fact that this was the end," said Smith's son, Lucas. "We were looking at plans for end of life."
Smith, 66, was at War Memorial Hospital in Sault St. Marie the Friday after Thanksgiving, and his lungs were functioning at about 10% capacity due to massive inflammation from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Months earlier, at the end of September, Smith was in Florida, where he suspects he might have contracted the virus.
"The first part of October, I just felt cruddy," said Smith, who requested a COVID-19 test when he returned to Northern Michigan; the result came back negative.
Despite the negative result, Smith said his symptoms persisted through October. He decided to take a trip up to the Upper Peninsula with his dog to work on his novel, thinking the time away would make him feel better.
Shortly after he arrived, his symptoms became much more severe and he was immediately placed in the intensive care unit.
Although Smith's age puts him at higher risk for developing COVID-19 complications, in other ways, he seems to be an unlikely candidate for such an adverse reaction.
The former McBain Elementary School principal from 1994 to 2013, Smith never smoked, used to ride his bike every day and took all the precautions one is supposed to in order to reduce the chances of coming into contact with the virus, such as always wearing a mask in public and keeping his distance from others.
Having recently sold his house in Lake City, Smith said he was looking forward to his golden years and being able to spend more time with friends and family. COVID-19 nearly robbed Smith of that opportunity.
"I was close to death," Smith said. "I spent almost 50 days in isolation and lost 50 pounds. I couldn't even get out of bed."
Facing the reality that his days were numbered, Smith said he took the opportunity to get "pretty real" with his loved ones and express all the things he wanted to before he shuffled off this mortal coil.
"To get things said you might never have said," Smith said.
Doctors told Smith and his family he basically had two options: he could remain on 100% forced oxygen for a couple of weeks, until he developed pneumonia and died; or he could be taken off oxygen and placed into comfort care, in which case he might have expired within a matter of hours.
The arrival of Dr. Rashad Farha
Dr. Rashad Farha is a specialist in inpatient medicine who is responsible for managing the care of hospitalized patients at War Memorial Hospital.
Farha, who lives in southern Michigan, was scheduled to arrive at the hospital to conduct his rounds a couple of days after Smith and his family were to make the decision to go on hospice care. An impending winter storm compelled Farha to make the trip early, allowing him to see Smith before a decision was made.
When Farha first met Smith, his impression was that he'd "been through a lot."
Doctors who had been treating Smith were following the standard of care when it comes to COVID-19, including moderate doses of steroids, medications such as Remdesivir and blood thinners to prevent clots.
Given how new the disease is, however, Farha said "standard of care" — which is a phrase indicating treatment protocols that have been rigorously established by evidence-based medical science — is a loose concept for the time being.
"If anyone tells you they know COVID, they don't know very much," Farha said. "The more we know, the more we don't know."
For that reason, and because Smith was running out of alternative options, Farha asked if he'd be willing to try a more unorthodox treatment. Smith agreed without hesitation.
While Smith had already been hospitalized for about a month at that point and suffered significant damage to this lungs from the inflammation, Farha believed there was a potential path to full recovery.
As part of the new treatment, Farha increased Smith's steroid dosage from the standard 40 milligrams to 900 milligrams. Farha said a part of Smith's immune system was over-reacting to the virus, causing an "inflammatory cascade" in the lungs. Farha's plan was to use the steroids to shut down the part of the immune system that wasn't working properly, allowing the inflammation to subside and his lungs to heal.
The use of steroids to treat COVID-19 has had mixed results in the past, with evidence at the beginning of the pandemic showing that in some cases, it does more harm than good.
In a case such as Smith, however, Farha said he believed it could work because he was relatively healthy before he developed the disease and the damage in his lungs wasn't to the point where it was irreversible.
"We had to keep fighting for him," Farha said. "His prognosis was not good, so he was willing to try it."
Within a couple of days after being on the new treatment, Smith started to show signs of improvement. Within a week, they reduced the amount of oxygen he required to breathe from eight liters to four liters.
As Smith continued to gain strength, he and Farha developed a close friendship. Farha said he tried to instill in Smith the idea that staying positive was just as important to his recovery as the new treatment strategy.
Today, Smith is off the oxygen and staying at a rehab facility in Hudsonville, on the road to full recovery.
"I'm learning to be patient," Smith told the Cadillac News on Monday. "It's going to take weeks, if not longer. But I'll be back! When you lose nearly 50 pounds and can't get out of bed you have to start all over. My goal this week is to walk by myself with a walker."
Farha said he believes the treatment success has "profound" implications for how doctors approach COVID-19 patients who are in a similar condition as Smith was.
Owing to the fact that he works for a fairly small hospital, Farha said he had more leeway to try different treatment strategies, although that isn't to say his plan didn't raise some eyebrows: when he increased the steroid dosage by such a large amount, Farha said the pharmacy called to make sure there wasn't a typo in the order. Such a dramatic departure from the standard of care might have not been accepted at a larger institution.
"That's why research is so important," Farha said. "There's no big paper on (this particular treatment method)."
While there may be cases when a patient is too far gone to respond to this type of steroid treatment, Farha said when a family is considering hospice care, that is the time to think about alternative possibilities. His hope is that more lives could be saved if word of Smith's recovery spreads and more attention is given to this type of treatment.
As far as Smith and his family are concerned, Farha's suggestion they try something a little different is the reason he's here today.
"We're praising God for a miracle," said Smith's son, Lucas. "We were planning for the worst ... now we're celebrating the best."
