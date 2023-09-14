CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Lake City man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Eugene Amos Slagle was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, for his connection with an incident on Sept. 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Slagle faces up to a potential life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Slagle is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A press release by the Michigan State Police stated troopers conducted a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 9 on Wheeler Street near Ayer Street in Cadillac. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Slagle, allegedly had a large knife and several torches inside the vehicle, according to police. The torches are often associated with drug use, police said.
Further investigation revealed Slagle had a small plastic baggie of methamphetamine inside his pants pocket and police said he was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his recent arraignment.
The court issued a $25,000 10% cash surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 19.
