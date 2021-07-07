LAKE CITY — A 39-year-old Lake City man, serving a prison sentence for an August 2019 conviction in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court, was resentenced Tuesday after part of his sentence was vacated by the Michigan Court of Appeals and remanded back to the trial court.
Jason Loy Vannortrick was sentenced by 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore to serve 365 days in jail with three days credit after completing the two-year prison sentence for his conviction to felony firearms. Vannortrick is scheduled to be finished with that obligation in September and afterward, he will begin serving his sentence in Missaukee County Jail.
Vannortrick was sentenced in September 2019 to between 13 months and four years in prison when he was convicted by a jury of his peers on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon; two years in prison for felony firearms; 93 days with three days credited for reckless driving; 365 days with three days for five counts of fourth-degree child abuse; and 365 days with three days for impersonating a peace officer.
In his appeal, Vannortrick appealed all 10 of his convictions, but the appellate court only vacated one, an impersonating a peace officer conviction. In the unpublished opinion dated April 22, it stated the evidence was insufficient to convict Vannortrick of felonious impersonation of a peace officer, and that convictions should be remanded to the trial court with instructions to enter in its place a conviction of misdemeanor impersonation of a peace officer.
The appellate court judges otherwise affirmed Vannortrick’s convictions and sentences on the other nine offenses.
By making the impersonation a misdemeanor, it changed the scoring under the sentencing guidelines for the two felonious assaults reducing them from a range of five to 23 months, which is a "jail/prison straddle cell" to 0 to 17 "intermediate sanctions cells." Before March 24, intermediate sanction cells could only receive a local jail sentence of up to 12 months. After March 24, intermediate sanction cells could not receive any confinement unless the court found “reasonable grounds.‘
On Tuesday, Elmore sentenced Vannortrick to 365 days for the felonious assaults and misdemeanor impersonation of a peace officer offenses. On the surface, it appears that the felonious assaults were only reduced a month and stayed the same for the impersonation, however, there is a chance it could be reduced more.
Because anything less than 365 days is served in jail and receives five days of good conduct time for every month and possibly earlier release on community corrections, Vannortrick could end up serving less time than that.
During his resentencing Vannortrick told Elmore he was sorry for what he did and wished he could take it back. He continued by saying he could only imagine what he put the victims through and he learned his lesson. He also said he would stay on the medications he is supposed to take moving forward.
The appeals court judges’ opinion stated the evidence was insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Vannortrick impersonated a peace officer “to commit a crime," which is a felony, but the evidence was sufficient to establish a misdemeanor impersonation of a peace officer. At about 5 p.m. on April 19, 2019, Dale Howard was driving his pickup truck in Missaukee County with his wife and youngest daughter when he passed Vannortrick’s vehicle in a manner that Vannortrick considered unsafe, according to the appellate opinion.
Vannortrick was driving a white minivan, with his 14-year-old daughter in the front passenger seat and his four young sons in the back. Vannortrick chased the truck, waving a badge in an attempt to pull Howard over so that he could issue Howard a verbal warning about his driving, according to the opinion.
Several years earlier, the badge had been issued to Vannortrick when he served as an auxiliary police officer with the Manton Police Department. It also is uncontested that Vannortrick’s badge was long expired, had never been valid in Missaukee County, and even when in effect, had conferred no independent police authority in the issuing jurisdiction or elsewhere.
Howard, his wife, and his daughter each testified that Vannortrick drove much too close to their truck. All three of the Howards and Vannortrick’s daughter also testified her father once passed the Howards, slammed on his brakes, and then pointed a large, black handgun out the window at the Howards or their truck as they swerved into the other lane to get away from him, according to the opinion.
Howard and his daughter were in fear of being shot, and Howard’s daughter called 911. Vannortrick’s daughter saw him point the gun and asked if he planned to shoot out the truck’s tires, according to the opinion. Vannortrick testified that his gun was only briefly visible because it was poking him in his right side, so he tried to move it to a door compartment on his left before realizing that the compartment was full and he needed to return the gun to its holster.
Howard stopped at a red light because traffic was such that he could not safely continue. Vannortrick stopped behind him and exited his vehicle. Howard turned left and jumped the curb into a parking lot, and Vannortrick followed on foot.
Howard did not drive away again because he saw that Vannortrick’s gun was holstered. The police arrived shortly thereafter and the responding officer took Vannortrick’s badge, weapon (with eight rounds in its magazine) and identification card, which were later admitted as exhibits at trial, according to the opinion.
