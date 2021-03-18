Lake City man reunites band after 40-year hiatus, releases new single this week

LAKE CITY — A lot has changed in the music industry since 63-year-old Don Sprik and his band, Freewheelin’, played gigs around the Grand Rapids area four decades ago.
Gone are the days when an album release alone was enough to generate buzz for a band; nowadays, it’s all about social media, online song platforms and podcasting.
“This is totally different,‘ said Sprik, a Lake City resident and lifelong musician who last released an album as a solo act — “Nighttime Businessman‘ — more than 10 years ago.
There’s one thing, however, that hasn’t changed over the years, and it is arguably the most important thing.
“We’re just having a ball,‘ said Sprik, who last summer reunited with two of his old bandmates and this week will be releasing the band’s second new single, “Ain’t It A Beautiful Day,‘ which follows the release of their first track, “Free Wheelin‘ in January.
Compared frequently to Michigan rocker Bob Seger, Sprik said one review that has stuck in his mind described their music as “roadhouse rock with a 70s vibe.‘
The new single, “Ain’t It A Beautiful Day,‘ combines upbeat rock n’ roll with straight-forward and positive lyrics about the importance of looking on the bright side.
After a year like 2020, Sprik said he couldn’t think of a more appropriate message to share.
Sprik’s reunion with Freewheelin’ began last year, when he and guitarist, Jimmy Warren, reconnected.
“I wasn’t really doing a lot musically when I received a call from my old friend Jimmy and well, just to keep this short, here we go again...‘ Sprik wrote on the band’s website “We’re getting the old band back together.‘
“I didn’t have anything cookin’,‘ Sprik told the Cadillac News, “and I just built a new music room.‘
Shortly after they started talking about getting back together, Sprik said he noticed the former bass player in their band, Jon Jarecki, popping up more and more often in his Facebook feed. It didn’t take long for Jarecki to join up with his former bandmates.
For drums, Sprik brought in Al Arkesteyn, who did a lot of studio work for him when he was a solo act.
With the band back together, the four-piece immediately began working on new material; Sprik said their goal is to build up a catalog of original songs they can play at festivals, fairs and other events in 2022.
So far, two of their songs have been made into videos by Yellow Wood Media, based out of Cadillac.
The newest video for “Ain’t It A Beautiful Day‘ was filmed in Falmouth. Shots of the band playing are interspersed with footage of local youth, Mark Simons, walking around in the woods.
Sprik said reception to the new songs has been great, thanks in part to a marketing company they’ve been working with that shops their songs around to FM and internet-based radio stations around the world.
“I just got a call telling me we were played in Tasmania,‘ Sprik laughed.
To check out Freewheelin’, go to donsprikfreewheelin.com or look them up on Facebook and Youtube.
Visit cadillacnews.com to view their newest music video for “Ain’t It A Beautiful Day.‘
