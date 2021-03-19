Lake City man sentenced a fourth, hopefully last time on same conviction

CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Lake City man was sentenced a fourth time for convictions related to methamphetamine and heroin recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Jack Perry Park was resentenced to 365 days in jail with 456 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of heroin less than 25 grams and 3 to 20 years in prison with 456 days credited for a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines, which need to be paid as a condition of parole.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Park was mistakenly given a lesser sentence than the guidelines suggest. His recent resentencing addressed that issue. Wiggins also said he believes this should be the last time Park has to be resentenced on these convictions.
In February, he was sentenced to 3 to 15 years in prison with 442 days credited for a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and 365 days with 204 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of heroin less than 25 grams. The convictions were related to an incident in Haring Township.
In July, Park received the same sentence for the heroin-related offense but was sentenced to between 4 to 20 years in prison with 204 days credited on the meth-related offenses. Park was resentenced for the third time in February after a correction was made to the presentencing investigation.
In February, Wiggins said a couple of things came into play, but it had to do with a civil infraction that was weighted as a misdemeanor. That caused Park to score higher in the sentencing guidelines. If a person has more than a 10-year gap in their criminal history, meaning they have a clean record for 10-years or more after a criminal offense, Wiggins said anything before that gap is not taken into consideration when being scored for sentencing on a new charge.
Once the misdemeanor was taken out of the equation, Wiggins said that the 10-year gap came into play for Park.
Park pleaded guilty on Dec. 30, 2019, and the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office agreed to dismiss the second or subsequent enhancement on the charges. At his original sentencing in February 2020, former Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore previously said the pre-sentence report disclosed that he had more prior convictions than listed in his criminal history.
As a result, the guideline range was much higher than the agreed minimum sentence of 2 to 20 years for the meth-related offense. Because the sentence exceeded the agreement, Park was permitted to withdraw his plea.
Park, however, re-entered his plea on May 29, 2020, and it was agreed to give him an additional credit of three months for time served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.