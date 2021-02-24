Lake City man sentenced a third time on same conviction

CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Lake City man is headed to prison after he was sentenced a third time for convictions related to methamphetamine and heroin recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Jack Perry Park was sentenced to 3-15 years in prison with 442 days credited for a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and 365 days with 204 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of heroin less than 25 grams. The convictions were related to an incident on Sept. 21 in Haring Township. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole.
In July, Park received the same sentence for the heroin-related offense but was sentenced to be four and 20 years in prison with 204 days credited on the meth-related offenses. Park was resentenced for the third time after a correction was made to the presentencing investigation.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said a couple of things came into play, but it had to with a civil infraction that was weighted as a misdemeanor. That caused Park to score higher in the sentencing guidelines. If a person has more than a 10-year gap in their criminal history, meaning they have a clean record for 10-years or more after a criminal offense, Wiggins said anything before that gap is not taken into consideration when being scored for sentencing on a new charge.
Once the misdemeanor was taken out of the equation, Wiggins said that the 10-year gap came into play for Park.
Park pleaded guilty on Dec. 30, 2019, and the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office agreed to dismiss the second or subsequent enhancement on the charges. At his original sentencing in February 2020, former Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore previously said the pre-sentence report disclosed that he had more prior convictions than listed in his criminal history.
As a result, the guideline range was much higher than the agreed minimum sentence of two to 20 years for the meth-related offense, according to Elmore. Because the sentence exceeded the agreement, Elmore said Park was permitted to withdraw his plea.
Park, however, re-entered his plea on May 29, 2020, and it was agreed to give him an additional credit of three months for time served.
