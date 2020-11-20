Lake City man sentenced on CSC conviction

CADILLAC — A 64-year-old Lake City man was sentenced after he accepted a plea last month in 28th Circuit Court regarding criminal sexual conduct offenses.
Michael James Tossey was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 72 days credited for his no contest to fourth-degree CSC, multiple variables, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Aug. 12, 2019-Aug. 17, 2019, in Haring Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Also as part of his sentence, Tossey was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given five years probation. The balance of his jail time is to be suspended, according to court records.
Earlier this year, Tossey originally stood mute in circuit court to one count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with the August 2019 incident. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. As part of the plea, the second-degree CSC offense and the habitual offender enhancement were both dismissed at sentencing. Both sides also agreed to place a sentencing cap of 90 days in jail, court records indicate.
The habitual offender enhancement added to the charge as a result of previous convictions of larceny over $100 in March 1984, fourth-degree CSC in November 1991, and CSC assault with intent to commit sexual penetration in July 2006. All of his previous convictions occurred in the 55th Circuit Court in Harrison.
