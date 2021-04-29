CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Lake City man pleaded guilty recently to multiple offenses including weapons and drug charges in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Ulysses Stewart Lumpkin pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, A Ruger .357 revlover pistol, and possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Jan. 4 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
At 2 a.m. on Jan. 4, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post observed a vehicle driven into a snowbank at a business located on M-115 in Cadillac, according to a release by police. The driver, later found to be Lumpkin, was found slumped over in his seat with a revolver sitting on his lap, police said.
Troopers proceeded to knock on the window and told the driver to open the door. Police said Lumpkin was slow to awaken, but eventually, he did and he complied with the order. Troopers seized the gun and ammunition from the vehicle along with syringes and suspected methamphetamine, according to the release.
Lumpin was lodged in the Wexford County Jail before his January arraignment in district court.
The $100,000 cash or surety bond was remanded by the court.
