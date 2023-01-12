Lake City man sentenced to jail after scoring error for convictions involving minor

CADILLAC — A Lake City man who was sentenced to prison on Monday was resentenced Wednesday to a year in the county jail after discovering a sentencing scoring error.
Shayne Lee Nelson, 44, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with four days credit for a no contest plea to using a computer to commit a crime and 180 days in jail with four days credit for a no contest plea to attempted accosting of children for immoral purposes for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022, in Cherry Grove Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
He also was ordered to pay $1,226 in fines and given five years of probation.
On Monday, Nelson was originally sentenced to between 1.5 and seven years in prison with two days credit for the using a computer to commit a crime offense. He received the same sentence Monday as he did Wednesday for the attempted accosting of children for immoral purposes offense.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said the scoring issue stemmed from the psychological impact the incidents had on the victim’s family. While it was used to increase the scoring which led to the prison sentence, Wiggins said it was quickly realized that did not apply to his Michigan Department of Corrections scoring.
“It wasn’t until the sentence had been imposed (Monday) that the department of corrections approached me that we couldn’t. I approached judge (Jason Elmore) and we agreed with the defense counsel to have him back for resentencing,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins said this case demonstrates how important it is to have talks with children about appropriate relationships with adults. He also said it demonstrates how perpetrators will gain the trust of others and start using that to groom kids outside of the view of adults.
“Thankfully the victim came forward before something happened. So many don’t and then they struggle for the rest of their lives,” Wiggins said.
Nelson’s defense counsel, Wexford County public defender Geoffery Harrison, had no comment after the sentencing.
When he was originally arraigned in July, Nelson faced charges of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
Nelson was affiliated with a youth hockey program in the Cadillac area and was during the alleged crimes, according to a Michigan State Police press release. At the time of Nelson’s arraignment last summer, Cadillac Area Hockey Association President Chris Piskor said when he found out about the allegations, it was like a punch in the gut. He said once the information came out, the CAHA board immediately assisted the victim’s family with reporting it and are continuing to support the family and all CAHA members during this.
As a result of wanting to be transparent, CAHA also issued a press release via its Facebook page when news broke of the charges.
In the release, it stated a member parent contacted a CAHA board representative in May seeking counsel and guidance concerning electronic communication between their child and Nelson, who also was on the board at the time. The release also said the nature of the communication was immediately identified as inappropriate and the parent was placed in contact with a detective from the MSP.
An investigation was started the same day and the release stated Michigan Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey Safe Sport were notified of the situation. Both Michigan Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey Safe Sport suspended Nelson pending additional investigation and the release also said CAHA has cooperated with the investigation.
Piskor had no comment after Nelson’s sentencing Wednesday.
