Lake City man sentenced to jail for meth-related offense

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Lake City man was sentenced to jail recently after he accepted a plea in 28th Circuit Court for his connection with a drug-related incident.
Aaron David Arnold was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 163 days credited for a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 12 in Haring Township. He faced up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines.
In addition to jail time, Arnold was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
As part of the plea, the second or subsequent offense notice to the aforementioned charge was dismissed at sentencing as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and felony firearms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.