LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old Lake City man was sentenced to a year in jail in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court after a conviction for a sexual assault-related offense.
Wyatt James Hendry was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 24 days credit for a guilty plea to assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. In addition to jail time, Hendry was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and fees and is required to register as a Tier III offender on the sex offender’s registry.
Tier III offenders include those convicted of rape, attempted rape, molesting a child under the age of 13 and kidnapping a minor, even if there is no sexual component to the crime. Tier III offenders must report four times a year for life.
The charges stemmed from Hendry’s connection with an incident on Nov. 23 in Forest Township. He was originally charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, person 13 to 15 years old, and domestic violence.
