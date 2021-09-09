Lake City man sentenced to prison after 4 CSC convictions

LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old Lake City man will be spending at least the next five years in prison after a July conviction by a jury of his peers on four criminal sexual conduct charges.
Jake Leon Jacobson was sentenced to at least five years and up to 15 years in prison with 51 days credit after he was found guilty by a jury of his peers on four counts of second-degree CSC person under 13. The charges stemmed from his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of April 29, 2017, and April 29, 2019, in Reeder Township.
In addition to his prison sentence, Jacobson was ordered to pay $462 in fines and fees, which need to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection of those fines and fees may begin while Jacobson is incarcerated.
It took the jury roughly four hours to convict the 31-year-old back in July in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court. Although he was found guilty of the four CSC offenses, Jacobson was found not guilty of three other counts of second-degree CSC and five counts of first-degree CSC person under 13, defendant 17 years of age or older.
The jury started deliberating at 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 and returned to the courtroom with its verdict at 6:02 p.m.
