LAKE CITY — A 45-year-old Lake City man was sentenced Monday in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court to prison for a plea he accepted in March to criminal sexual conduct charges.
Shayne Lee Nelson was sentenced to at least 70 months in prison and up to 15 years in prison for no contest pleas to two added counts of third-degree CSC, multiple variables. The charges stem from his connection with incidents from 2006 to 2010 in Lake City. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
The victim knew Nelson’s family and also was a participant in the Explorer student program. Nelson had a connection to that program at the time the crimes occurred as a volunteer firefighter. It was argued by the prosecution that through those interactions Nelson took advantage of his position to take advantage of the victim. There was an alleged attempt to have inappropriate contact with a second minor, but there was no actual physical contact with that minor, according to the prosecutor’s office.
As part of the plea, charges including seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple variables, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of inducing minors to commit a felony and six counts of second-degree CSC, multiple variables were dismissed Monday at Nelson’s sentencing.
In addition to prison time, he was ordered to pay $356 in fines which must be paid as a condition of parole. Collection of those fines can begin while Nelson is serving his prison sentence.
In January, Nelson was sentenced in Wexford County to 365 days in jail with four days credit for a no contest plea to using a computer to commit a crime and 180 days in jail with four days credit for a no contest plea to attempted accosting of children for immoral purposes for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022, in Cherry Grove Township.
Nelson was affiliated with a youth hockey program in the Cadillac area and was during the time the crimes took place in Wexford County. The charges in Missaukee County, however, were not connected to that affiliation.
The sentences from his Missaukee and Wexford County cases will be served concurrently, court records indicate.
When Nelson was originally arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court last July, he faced charges of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
When he was sentenced in January in Wexford County, Nelson also was arraigned in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court on the 15 felony charges.
