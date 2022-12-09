LAKE CITY — A 48-year-old Lake City man was recently sentenced to prison in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court for two drug-related convictions.
Matthew Scott Waltz was sentenced to at least 20 months and up to 20 years in prison for a guilty plea to deliver or manufacture of cocaine less than 50 grams. He also was ordered to pay $238 in fines. Waltz also was sentenced to at least 20 months and up to 10 years in prison for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
Fines are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while he is incarcerated. Although the sentences are to be served concurrently, court records indicate parole for each case is to be served consecutively.
