CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Lake City man recently was sentenced to multiple prison terms in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Robert James Sprague was sentenced to at least 21 months and up to 20 years in prison with 321 days credit for a guilty plea to delivery of a controlled substance less than 50 grams for his connection with an incident on Oct. 27, 2020, in Pioneer Township. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
Sprague also was sentenced to at least 21 months and up to 15 years in prison with 224 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny of more than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of July 12, 2020, and July 19, 2020, in Richland Township.
He also was sentenced as a habitual offender second offense. In the case, Sprague was said to have stolen an ATV with a spray tank, a Honda E 5000 generator, a 16-foot trailer and other miscellaneous items, court documents indicate.
He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and restitution was reserved for 30 days.
Sprague finally was sentenced to 245 days in jail with 245 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 for his connection with an incident on Aug. 12, 2020, in Reeder Township. He also was ordered to pay $760 in fines.
