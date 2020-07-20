Lake City man sustains life-threatening injuries after crash late Saturday night in Missaukee

LAKE CITY — Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash late Saturday night that hospitalized three people, including one with life-threatening injuries.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Saturday at approximately 11:20 p.m., troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were called to a two-vehicle crash on M-66 near N. Morey Road in Pioneer Township.
Troopers arrived on scene to find a Ford pickup truck laying on its driver side and a GMC pickup truck with front end damage. Both vehicles had left Merritt Speedway and the parties involved were friends. The driver of the GMC, a 28-year-old man from Luther, was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing incapacitating injury.
The initial investigation indicates both vehicles were traveling northbound on M-66 when the Ford attempted to pass the GMC. When the Ford was passing and returning to the northbound lane the trucks made contact. The front driver side of the GMC made contact with the rear passenger side of the Ford causing the Ford to roll over three times.
The driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old Lake City man, was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the west side of M-66. He was unconscious and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was flown to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The other two passengers in the Ford suffered severe injuries.
Two of the three occupants of the Ford were ejected from the truck and none were wearing seatbelts. All three occupants were treated at Munson Medical Center..
Troopers were assisted at the scene by troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post, Missaukee County sheriff deputies, Lake City Fire Department and Life Flight out of Traverse City.
