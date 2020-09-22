Lake City man takes pleas on five cases

CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Lake City man recently accepted pleas in five cases and is awaiting sentencing on all those files in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Travis James Mongar pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Sept. 24, 2019, in Cadillac. As part of a sentencing agreement, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He also pleaded guilty to larceny by conversion less than $200 for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2, 2019, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of conspiracy to deliver or manufacture methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
In a third file, Mongar pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 16 in Cadillac. As part of the plea on the file, the habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Mongar also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 3 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
In the fifth and final case, Mongar pleaded guilty to tampering with an electronic monitoring device for his connection with an incident on June 19 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, Mongar will have a habitual offender second offense notice dismissed at sentencing.
Also as part of the plea on all five cases, there is a sentencing agreement of concurrent sentencing and a 24-month cap on incarceration. Mongar faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $25,000 when he is sentenced, likely next month.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said the five cases were the result of the work of the Traverse Narcotics Team, Cadillac City Police, and the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
In the case where the conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine charge was dismissed, Elmore said Mongar told someone he would go get methamphetamine, and instead, he just stole the money given to him.
"We have cases piling up due to COVID, however, we continue to prosecute cases," Elmore said. "We continue to aggressively address the issue of drugs in our community by working closely with our police officers."
Bonds of $25,000, $50,000, and $100,000 were remanded or revoked by the court.
