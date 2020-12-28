CADILLAC —A 40-year-old Lake City man will have a new trial regarding allegations he was involved with incidents of criminal sexual conduct.
Shaun Robert Miller was charged with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with incidents occurring between the dates of April 2010 and April 2015 in Cedar Creek Township.
Miller was set for trial for these charges in July 2019. A jury was seated and opening statements were given when a mistrial was declared by the 28th Circuit Court. As a result of the mistrial, a retrial was to be scheduled. After the mistrial, Miller's defense moved for "double-jeopardy," but that motion was denied by the trial court.
The mistrial was declared after the trial court weighed its options regarding a "late and significant disclosure" regarding one of the defense's expert witnesses.
In the trial court’s view, it had several different options:
It could limit the defense's expert testimony to only the topics discussed by the prosecution's expert witness, which could create the risk of him touching on something impermissible; it could exclude the defense's expert testimony all together, which could drastically impair defendant’s case and prevent him from presenting a viable defense; it could continue the trial, resuming in several weeks, which could result in the jurors “be[ing] inappropriately influenced by the outside world‘ and potentially unavailable when trial resumed; or it could declare a mistrial.
Ultimately, the trial court declared a mistrial.
Miller appealed the decision with the Michigan Court of Appeals, which recently affirmed the trial court's decision following the mistrial. It also remanded the issue back to the 28th Circuit Court for a retrial.
The appeals court wrote in its opinion that “Under both the Double Jeopardy Clause of the Michigan Constitution and its federal counterpart, an accused may not be ‘twice put in jeopardy’ for the same offense.‘ Lett, 466 Mich at 213. The clauses “originated from the common-law notion that a person who has been convicted, acquitted, or pardoned should not be retried for the same offense.‘ Id. at 213-214.
Ultimately, the appeals court said because the trial court thoroughly analyzed, but ultimately rejected alternatives to a mistrial, and the reasoning was sound, it concluded that the trial court properly exercised its discretion.
The charges in question are only accusations. Miller is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The unpublished appeals court opinion was released on Dec. 17 and a retrial has yet to be scheduled in 28th Circuit Court.
