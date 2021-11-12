LAKE CITY — Lake City and McBain each held Veteran’s Day celebrations Thursday to honor veterans around the community.
In Lake City, residents gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park to participate in a short ceremony. Members of the American Legion Post 300 stand by as Post Commander Don Blue and Director of Veterans Serving Veterans Inc. Roger Bandeen each spoke to the small crowd.
“It’s just a very honoring day and very important for this county,” resident and Vietnam veteran Jack McGee said.
Students from the Lake City Area High School band also played the National Anthem and other songs in between speakers.
During Bandeen’s speech, he spoke about a park his organization is working on for veterans who want a place to go to for peace.
“The park is a special place for veterans in our community,” Bandeen said “It’s a place our veterans can go to for peace and solitude and also be with fellow veterans who know and understand what they’ve been through.”
Over at McBain Rural Agricultural Schools, high school, middle schools, and local veterans gathered for a pair of afternoon assemblies to honor those who’ve served.
McBain Superintendent Scott Akom, middle school principal Marcus Mead, and high school principal Ryan Biller each took a moment to speak to the crowd about the importance of Veterans Day.
“I think it’s very important that we honor our service personnel, not only today, but I challenge everyone to honor them every day,” Akom said. “As a son of a Vietnam vet, I know the sacrifices that they make and not only the veterans but their wives and families as well.”
After U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps officer and McBain senior Allison DeYoung and former army medic and McBain high school science teacher Mindy Bode presented the flags, attendees were treated to music from the McBain high school ‘Highliters’ choir and the high school band.
Middle school science teacher Michael Vandervelde read aloud ‘American Veteran’, a story about a young man who enlisted in the military after the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack.
Guest speaker and former senior chief aviation electrician’s mate Dana McGregor closed out each assembly by telling the crowd about his 23 years in the navy.
“It’s really nice to see that the public recognizes the veterans and what the veterans have done and the fact that they serve the county,” McGregor said. “I think it’s important that we honor because we get an opportunity to see and understand the sacrifice that veterans have had to make for our county.”
