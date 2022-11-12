LAKE CITY — Local veterans were honored in Missaukee County as Lake City and McBain each held Veterans Day ceremonies Friday.
Lake City residents came out to the Veterans Memorial Park to attend the American Legion Post 300’s annual event. American Legion Post Commander Don Blue led off the ceremony by taking time to remind the attendees of the importance of the holiday.
“It’s a day when we honor our deceased veterans and the living who served our country,” Blue said.
Students from the Lake City Area High School band were also in attendance and played a handful of songs, before the ceremony’s guest speaker, Marc Robinson, took to the stage.
The Gulf War veteran was in the Air Force, where he served for 17 years on active duty and 10 years on reserve duty.
Robinson spoke on his time in the military, while also imploring the crowd to maintain its connection with local veterans.
“Every year it means more to me,” he said. “It’s a celebration of our veterans and all the sacrifices that they’ve made.”
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools was next in line to honor those who served. The school invited students and local veterans to attend its annual ceremony at the high school.
After the presentation of the flags, the high school band and the school’s HighLiters choir played several musical pieces, including “Marches of the Armed Forces” and “They Solemnly Served.”
The ceremony’s guest speaker was former Missaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher. Bosscher served in the Navy for four years before getting involved at the sheriff’s department.
During his speech, Bosscher spoke on the importance of having the support of the community and school when it comes to local veterans.
“This means a lot to veterans to have the communities come back behind them because there was a time when it seemed like the people weren’t being supported when they came back,” he said. “But that has all changed because of groups like this.”
A few McBain students were also a part of the school’s ceremony. Senior Hayden Youngs took part in the presentation of the flag. Youngs is planning to enlist in the Navy next summer and said she hopes to be a part of future celebrations.
“It brings me such pride,” she said. “I’m so glad I could contribute to the ceremony.”
