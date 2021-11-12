LAKE CITY - The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted a lot of things since it began back in March 2020. For schools and students, the pandemic forced many to shift or alternate between face-to-face and online learning. While students were able to overcome these obstacles, others are still struggling to catch up and stay on the path to graduation.
For Lake City Area Schools and McBain Rural Agricultural Schools, the past couple of years have been a roller coaster ride. Both districts dealt with shutdowns and had to figure out how to provide a quality education through remote and virtual learning.
“Last year in preparation, two summers ago, we knew that virtual learning would need to be an option because we were still not at the onset of this, but we were entering into a time where families had different emotions and thoughts and feelings with regard what was going on with the virus and other things,” Lake City Area Schools superintendent Timothy Hejnal said. “So, we knew we would need to provide options for families.”
While some students still came back to school for face-to-face learning in 2020, both schools had to work diligently to provide internet access for households that didn’t have any. Hejnal said they drove around the city to determine which internet providers would work in which areas and secured 500 jetpacks.
In McBain, elementary school principal David Wissner (who was the middle school principal in 2020), said their district provided around 100 internet hotspots. They also worked with several churches, which allowed students to come in and use the internet for school.
Throughout the 2020-21 school year, both districts did their best to provide students with resources and to make teachers available for questions. While many appreciated the school’s effort, some parents did express their concerns about remote learning.
“A lot of the feedback was, ‘don’t go remote’,” Wissner said referring to parents of McBain students. “For so many of our families, they knew their kids needed to be in school.”
Despite some mixed options about online learning, Hejnal and McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Superintendent Scott Akom said parents were appreciative of the schools’ efforts.
Fast forward to the 2021-22 academic school year and both districts have noticed some students struggling in core classes, particularly in math and English.
To help Lake City students, Lake City Middle and High School Principal Jessica Vanderbrook said they have introduced after-school tutoring and an advisory hour for students to work with their assignments and ask questions.
“I think we recognized that some students are behind in their learning, especially those that spent a whole year virtual last year,” Vanderbrook said. “And even though they were virtual learning, they weren’t doing a lot so now they’re having a hard time in class catching up and doing those things.”
“So, we put in tutoring after school for extra support. Sometimes we have half an hour every day set aside for extra help where teachers can pull them in and work one on one with those students.”
Hejnal also said the school has shifted to standard-based learning, which is designed for teachers to measure the amount of learning going on in the class through assessments, rather than just seeing whether students are completing their assignments. Through this style of learning, Vanderbrook said they can identify which specific areas students are struggling within a particular class and then focus on improving the student's understanding of that specific topic.
"If we are able to pass those reports on from grade to grade, particularly grades K-8, then how much better are we going to be able to prepare for learners the following year," Hejnal said. "And how much better we are going to be able to ensure that any learning gaps that kids have are going to be met."
For McBain, middle school principal Marcus Mead said they’ve been looking at data and student test scores from last year to determine where to place students. For some, Mead said they’ve placed students in intervention classes to help them catch up on a core class like math. Though these classes were around prior to the pandemic, Mead said it’s still a great way for them to help students during the school day.
“We have intervention classes in areas like math and reading, where we can provide additional support for kids who had the need,” Mead said.
Both schools have also been using different tests to help pinpoint areas where students are struggling and then focus on those areas to ensure students are learning and understanding the material before moving on to a new topic.
Lake City and McBain have also offered credit recovery programs after school for students who may have failed a course. While each case is different, the basic idea behind these programs is to allow for students to retake the course they failed, while also moving up to the next one (for example a student could retake Algebra 1 and also still move up and take Algebra 2).
“We have made intentional efforts to assign kids the Edgenuity credit recovery classes that are online to try to get them caught up both in the summer and also ongoing before and after school,” McBain high school principal Ryan Biller said.
Another big area of focus for both schools is students’ mental health. Both schools have noticed some students struggling to reconnect with others due to being forced to stay house.
To address this issue, Hejnal and Akom said they have tried to get things back to normal with field trips, sporting events, and school dances. Hejnal said they have planned out different spirit days and looked into starting up new clubs for students to get involved in.
“We’re excited to be able to do that,” Hejnal said. “We were just talking about doing spirits days, not every Friday, but a couple of Fridays a month and just trying to reenergize that for kids.”
Hejnal said they have also taken trips to the Adventure Learning Center where kids got to work together and simply be themselves without worrying about school. Biller also spoke about an art field trip some students took where they could spend time together safely outside.
Both superintendents also said they have made additional staffing hires and looked at outside resources to provide counseling for students who may be struggling with daily life. They have also sent counselors into classrooms to speak and connect with students of all grade levels. Both schools have also introduced social-emotional learning, which is designed to help students with their social and emotional skills.
“I always knew mental health and social-emotional learning was an issue or was a need,” Akom said. “But I think the pandemic really opened my eyes to how big of a need it is and offering more supports for kids that way and being intentional about it.”
While these schools remain hopeful the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end soon, both said they plan for many of their new programs to stick around, including tutoring and counseling programs. Despite many struggles, both superintendents want to continue meeting the needs of the students and plan to continue looking for new ways to do so.
“We know that there are some lasting pieces that will be here,” Hejnal said. “We’re building some programs right now that we want to have be a part of what we do. . . With that said, we’ll continue to access, continue to figure out what’s best for our kids and we’ll stay flexible and able enough to do that.”
