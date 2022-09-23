LAKE CITY — The M-Step scores are in for Lake City and McBain schools and both superintendents were pleased with the results.
At Lake City Area Schools, Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said the M-Step scores were consistent with what they saw in previous assessments.
“The increases in scores that we had were not a surprise, as we know that we have some great learning taking place under the guidance and care of a skilled team of teachers,” Hejnal said. “The decreases we had in proficiency in areas also highlighted areas of growth that we have been working to remedy.”
Hejnal said the school saw increases at the Advanced Proficient and Proficient level in English Language Arts and Math for the fourth and seventh graders.
The fourth grade class had 50% of students come in at the Advanced Proficient or Proficient level in math and reached 48.7% in ELA. The seventh graders got above 35% in both areas. Fifth graders also increased their proficiency in ELA, reaching 47.9%.
Hejnal said there are some areas in the elementary school that need attention regarding math, with some grades scoring under 30%. This year, he said the school has a new spiraling curriculum called Bridges to help students learn new information and review old material.
“They will learn the new content for the grade level, but they also will review content from prior grade levels,” Hejnal said.
Despite other increases across the elementary and middle school in other areas, Hejnal said the school needs to continue building up those numbers.
“Our goal is to continue to excel in learning improve as a whole in our elementary and middle schools,” he said. “So this was just a good indicator for us, but growth all across the board will continue to be our goal here at Lake City.”
McBain Rural Agriculture Schools also saw some increases at the Advanced Proficient and Proficient levels in math and ELA at the elementary and middle school level. The fourth grade class had 47% of students come in at the Advanced Proficient or Proficient level in both math and ELA, while the fifth grade class got above 35% in both areas.
The sixth grade class scored 43% in ELA and 32.3% in math, while the seventh grade class scored 63.4% in ELA and 46.5% in math.
“We’re pretty pleased with where our students are considering the last couple of years,” Akom said. “We’ve consistently scored higher than the state average.”
Akom said he was especially pleased with the third graders’ performance based on how their first few years of the elementary year were disrupted by the pandemic. The third grade class had 65.2% of students score at Advanced Proficient and Proficient level in ELA and 62.3% in math.
The school is also trending upward in its math scores, though Akom said those scores are lower than what they’d like to see.
“That’s one of our areas of focus that we’re working on,” he said.
To continue increasing scores across the board, Akom said the school has been focusing on learning loss and helping students catch up.
“We’re working very hard to fill those gaps through small group instruction, after school tutoring, before school tutoring, and more small group support,” he said.
One big component of school Akom said they also focused on is school attendance. With recent years being affected by quarantines and virtual learning, Akom said it’s important to get the school’s attendance rates back to normal.
“We really think that we can make really good gains if our students are attending school regularly,” he said.
Overall, Akom said he was super proud of the hard work the staff has put into helping students and what the school has accomplished with its test scores.
“Teachers need to be proud and support staff need to be very proud of what they’ve accomplished with these test scores,” Akom said.
