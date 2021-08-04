CADILLAC — Two recently graduated high school seniors from the Cadillac area were awarded $1,000 scholarships from the William R. Peterson Scholarship Committee Tuesday.
Both Lake City graduate Emma Baron and Mesick graduate Kaylee O’Neill will be using the money to attend college later this fall. Both Baron and O’Neill will be attending the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor to study political science, while Baron also will be studying history.
Baron graduated from Lake City with a 4.0 GPA, while O’Neill graduated from Mesick with a 4.0500 GPA.
Kaylee said she is interested in learning more about becoming an immigration attorney or a human rights attorney, but at this time she is not 100% sure what she wants to do.
“It’s just a good way to help people in the world in general and I think more people need to go into this field,” Kaylee said.
As for inspiration, Kaylee said being a first-generation college student she doesn’t have anyone in particular that influenced her decision, but she is excited to get started on her college career.
It was a similar situation for Emma.
The Lake City graduate also didn’t have any person who necessarily influenced her, but when the COVID-19 pandemic started, it got her thinking about the future.
“Ever since I was little, I never knew what I wanted to be, but I started reading a lot into politics and law, specifically over quarantine because we had so much time,” Emma said. “That’s kind of what piqued my interest.”
As for career plans, Emma said she either wants to go into politics or become a public defender in a major metropolitan area to help people.
The Peterson Scholarship was established by the Wexford/Missaukee Bar Association in 1994. It was established as a tribute to Peterson and honors all deceased members of the Wexford/Missaukee Bar. It is intended for qualified high school graduates attending college and majoring in history, political science or pre-law.
The scholarship was established through donations from attorneys and other individuals throughout northwest Michigan. It also includes donations made in memory of other Cadillac citizens. This is the 24th year for the scholarship.
While attention was put Kaylee and Emma, new 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore took the time to also bring attention to a new piece of furniture in the courtroom. Judge Peterson’s desk was donated back to the county by the family of his son David Peterson, who recently died.
His wife Judy was on hand during the presentation and she said the desk was found by her late husband at an up north antique dealer. He purchased the desk and then used it in his law office. Although David was still using the desk in his office, once he got sick, he had to retire.
After his death, Judy said the family felt it was fitting for the desk to come back to the courthouse.
“It is very nice. He would be very pleased,” Judy said of her husband’s reaction to the desk returning to the courthouse.
Information about the scholarship fund is available by contacting the Wexford/ Missaukee Bar Association, William R. Peterson Scholarship Fund, 120 West Harris St., Cadillac, MI 49601 or calling (231) 775-1391.
