LAKE CITY — The Lake City Middle School robotics team took home the highest honor in middle school robotics for a second consecutive year.
The Bionic Trojans won the Inspire Award and first place at the competition in Reed City recently. The five-person team beat out seven schools for the awards.
“To see everything that they’ve put into it, it’s super rewarding,” coach Tiffany Richardson said. “It makes me incredibly proud of them and it makes me happy for them to see how exciting and fruitful all of their work was for them.”
This was the team’s second full season and third event of the year. Despite having all new students on the team, Richardson said she had high expectations for the group.
The Inspire Award is given to the school that is exemplary in a long list of categories the students are judged on. Some of the categories include gracious professionalism, community outreach, team positivity and inclusiveness, robot design and performance during the interview process.
With how difficult the award is to win, many of the students on the team said they were on the edge of their seats when they won it.
“It was super awesome,” Lake City seventh grader Lola Manick said. “I feel like we were really proud of ourselves for working so hard to be able to bring home the award.”
The team’s first place finish in the competition itself can’t be forgotten. Richardson said this year’s game involved two distinct periods of play where the team could earn points.
The autonomous period is when the teams had to place cones in the corresponding terminal closest to their alliance station or on any of the junctions or spots in the field of play. They could also park at different locations at the end of the period for different points.
The driver-controlled period involved the team using its robot to place cones at different heights. The end game allowed the teams to continue this, while also giving them a chance to cap a junction and claim ownership over it.
Richardson said the team played five, best two out of three qualifying matches. The schools were paired up with another one to create two versus two matches.
Lake City eighth grader Elijah Nickerson said the competition was stressful at first, especially once the team went 1-1-1 in their first three matches.
When the team won its last two qualifying matches, the team started to relax.
“It was a lot more fun near the end when it wasn’t so stressful because you know what was going to happen,” Nickerson said.
The Lake City team earned the top seed earning the playoff portion of the competition. Richardson said the top four teams entering the playoff got to select another school to pair up with.
Lake City would sweep both rounds in the playoff to finish the competition with a 7-1-1 record and earn first place.
“It was really exciting because it was our first time winning the competition,” Nickerson said.
Some credit also goes to Reed City. Richardson said the school’s middle school coach Josh Johnson and his team were instrumental in her team’s success this year.
“We would not be where we are for a program that’s been around for a year and a half without them being a part of it,” she said.
