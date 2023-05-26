LAKE CITY – Young-Holdship Funeral Home Manager Richard Young has been helping serve the community for a long time.
Now, he has been recognized for those years of service.
Young was recognized for having his mortuary science license for 60 years during the Michigan Funeral Directors Association's reception in Mt. Pleasant last week. He received a plaque to commemorate the accomplishment and was one of a handful of Michigan morticians honored at the reception.
"I was very pleased," Young said. "That's a special thing to happen. I know my father received the same one at 60 years, so I feel honored I could do the same thing."
Young has been following in his father's footsteps since he was in child. In 1936, Young said his father moved to Lake City from McBain to help the funeral director's widow with their funeral home.
That same year, Young's father purchased the funeral home from her and it become Young Funeral Home.
Young said he started at the funeral home by arranging chairs, moving flowers, washing cars and other regular maintenance in preparation for wakes or funerals. When he was 14, Young said he obtained a driver's permit and began driving an ambulance around with his dad.
As part of a small community, Young said he sometimes knew the family of a person who passed away. These situations were often more difficult for him.
"It was not easy sometimes, but if you can help someone out, that's the important part," he said.
After graduating from Lake City High School, Young attended Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City and earned his associate's degree. He then went to mortuary school in Milwaukee for one year.
After completing a one year apprenticeship under his father, Young said he took his state board exams. On January 23, 1963, Young earned his mortuary science license.
While he was officially ready to do things on his own, Young said his family was still around to lend a hand.
"In a smaller setting with a funeral home, it's a family operation," he said. "Everybody helps."
Young took over the funeral home in 1975, though his father continued helping out. Young said he became in charge of all the business decisions along with continuing his duties as a funeral director.
Young learned a lot from his father as one might expect. He said it was always important to take care of the family and respect their wishes.
"You want to try to be a leader and just try to cover everything," he said.
The death of a child or baby was always the toughest funeral, Young said. In those scenarios, Young said you try to take of the situation the best you can.
Young's faith in God has helped him navigate difficult times throughout his career. For the last 60 years, Young said He has been his rock.
"I just have faith in Him and He carries me through," Young said. "He takes care of me."
Young also said his involvement in the community and building connections made his job easier. He served as the District Director with the Michigan Funeral Directors Association.
Young was also a volunteer firefighter earlier on in his life and later become involved in local government for 20 years. He was the Lake City clerk for a time and was elected mayor for two terms like his father.
One challenge Young faced during his career was the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the funeral home had to limit the number of visitors they could allow. During this time, he said they saw more cremation services.
"I felt it was very hard for the families," he said.
"You just did the best you could. It was something out of our control, so we had to go with the directives that were sent to us."
Young credits his family for the support they've given him throughout his career. His wife Susan Young helps around the office and his son Rick Young took over the funeral between 2002 and 2018.
"It's a very positive thing," Young said. "I'm very appreciative that there would be that much interest family-wise because you don't see that too much anymore."
Due to health issues, Rick sold off the business to Mark Holdship and his wife Angie in 2018.
Now that Young is over 60 years into his career, he said he'll continue serving families for as long as he can, just like his father before him.
"I like what I'm doing and if I can help a family, I'd like to be here for them," he said. "We don't know how long we have, but if I'm able to carry one, I'd like to."
