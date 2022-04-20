LAKE CITY — In 2018, Lake City native Brittany Jackson, 34, set a lofty goal for herself. She wanted to run in the Boston Marathon, a prestigious race that’s held every year on Patriots’ Day in Boston.
On Monday, she achieved her goal.
Coming in with a time of 3:37:48, Jackson placed 12,467 out of 24,822 runners in the 126th Boston Marathon. Monday’s race also marked the 50th anniversary of the first women’s race, which was established in 1972.
“I was just really excited to be there,” Jackson said. “It was the goal all along, so I had just reached the goal and wanted to enjoy it.”
Born and raised in Lake City, Jackson said she attended Saginaw Valley State University before going to Michigan State University for medical school.
During her second year at MSU in 2010, Jackson said she joined a few of her classmates and participated in a half-marathon in Detroit. Having enjoyed the experience, Jackson said she decided to keep going. In 2016, she ran her first marathon.
Prior to her first half-marathon, Jackson said she didn’t participate in track or cross-country in high school. For her, running was just a way to stay active.
“I ran just for exercise in college,” Jackson said.
Since her first experience, Jackson said she has run in countless half-marathons and nine marathons, including Monday’s big race.
In 2018, Jackson decided to try to qualify for the Boston Marathon and began working toward that goal. Needing a qualifying time of 3:30:00, Jackson ran a 3:27:16 in the 2019 Philadelphia marathon, a personal record.
“I had been trying for a while, so I just started crying,” Jackson said. “I was very happy.”
“It was a really hard race. It was rainy and cold during the race I qualified, and so I was happy to be done and kind of unreal feeling that I qualified.”
“Her mom and I were thrilled,” Jackson’s father Dale Burns added. “Super excited. We knew how much work she put into it and how hard it was.”
To prepare for the Boston Marathon, Jackson said she had been training nonstop since last summer. In October, Jackson ran in the Chicago Marathon. Less than three months later, she ran at the Disney Marathon in January.
With Monday marking the 50th anniversary of the women’s race, Jackson said five women from the first women’s race spoke to the runners during a pre-race event over the weekend.
“It’s really inspiring to see them speaking and to know what they had to go through to do something we take for granted,” Jackson said.
On race day, Jackson said she was excited about the marathon and happy that the weather decided to cooperate.
“Boston has a reputation for nasty weather some years, so I was happy that the weather was going to be good,” Jackson said.
During the race itself, Jackson said she was emotional as she came across ironic landmarks such as the Wellesley Scream Tunnel, the Newton Hills, and the Citgo Sign.
“To see all those things in real life is just very exciting,” Jackson said.
“It’s like everything in life. You only get to experience it once, so I really wanted to just soak in that first time experience.”
As she crossed the finish line after running for over three and a half hours, Jackson said a wave of emotions overcame her.
“I just couldn’t believe I was a Boston Marathoner now,” Jackson said. “It’s just so iconic that you dreamed of it for so long, and you finally do it. You’re just so happy.”
“Any serious endurance runner, if you ask them what maybe the most prestigious marathon is, they’ll probably say Boston. So it’s like the average person’s Olympics.”
For Jackson’s parents, seeing their daughter cross the finish line was quite the experience for them as well.
“We knew how much hard work she put into it, so it was emotional for us as well,” Burns said. “We were thrilled and happy for her.”
Having conquered the Boston Marathon, Jackson said she plans to take a break and focus on improving her half-marathon time, which sits at 1:36:49.
As for her next goal, Jackson said she wants to run the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series of the six largest marathons in the world.
Having completed the Chicago and Boston Marathons, Jackson said the goal is to run in Tokyo, Berlin, London, and New York City to complete the series.
“It just seems like a fun goal,” Jackson said.
